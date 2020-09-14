Watch @ 4pm: Gov. Lamont holds daily briefing

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a press briefing at 4pm Monday.
Lamont will be speaking from the State Capitol.
A number of schools across Connecticut have closed their buildings or sections of them as COVID-19 cases begin popping up among staff and students.
Those closed Monday include East Hartford, Killingly, Westbrook and West Haven high schools; Bridgeport’s Tisdale School; and the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford.
The Chase Elementary School in Waterbury remains open, but students in a specific classroom have been ordered into quarantine after a classmate tested positive. All of those schools have said they will conduct deep cleaning during the closures to help prevent the spread of the virus.