Watch @ 4pm: Gov. Lamont holds daily briefing

Lamont will be speaking from the State Capitol.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a press briefing at 4pm Monday.

A number of schools across Connecticut have closed their buildings or sections of them as COVID-19 cases begin popping up among staff and students.

Those closed Monday include East Hartford, Killingly, Westbrook and West Haven high schools; Bridgeport’s Tisdale School; and the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford.