Watch @ 4pm: Gov. Lamont holds daily briefing

Lamont will be speaking from the State Capitol.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a press briefing at 4pm Monday. 

A number of schools across Connecticut have closed their buildings or sections of them as COVID-19 cases begin popping up among staff and students. 

Those closed Monday include East Hartford, Killingly, Westbrook and West Haven high schools; Bridgeport’s Tisdale School; and the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford.  

The Chase Elementary School in Waterbury remains open, but students in a specific classroom have been ordered into quarantine after a classmate tested positive. All of those schools have said they will conduct deep cleaning during the closures to help prevent the spread of the virus. 