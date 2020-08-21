Gov. Lamont increases funding for housing assistance programs, extends eviction moratorium to October

the additional $10 million brings the total amount of state funding for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords impacted by COVID-19 up to $43.3 million.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Friday a substantial increase to funding supporting Connecticut residents.

The rental assistance program for residents impacted by COVID-19 was previously $10 million and the governor doubled it.

That now $20 million program, is funded by the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund and provides payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants.

According to a release, the additional $10 million brings the total amount of state funding for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords impacted by COVID-19 up to $43.3 million.

In addition to the $20 million rental assistance program, the funding provides:

mortgage relief to homeowners ($10 million)

supports renters who were facing eviction before the pandemic ($5 million)

rehouses people exiting homelessness or incarceration ($5.8 million)

supports renters excluded from federal assistance because of their or their loved ones’ immigration status ($2.5 million)

Officials said the Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority a $500,000 grant to help support efforts to stabilize housing for residents in the state.

“Supporting renters and landlords during this public health crisis is critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I’m trying to get people back to work and children back to school, and having a home you can call your own is a critical foundation for making that happen."

The governor also announced Friday that he will be signing an executive order to extend the residential eviction moratorium protecting tenants who were current on their rent at the beginning of the pandemic to October 1.

"Tenants who can pay their rent on time should do so, and landlords and tenants should work together to develop reasonable payment plans for these extraordinary circumstances," Lamont continued. "Speaking of working together, it is past time for the Senate Republicans in Washington to stop cruelly ignoring the pain American families are facing and start supporting the eviction protections and $100 billion emergency assistance programs the House voted out months ago.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently extended protections for tenants in homes with mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Authority through the end of the year.

Officials in Connecticut say the local extension will bring this important measure to protect public health in line with neighboring states.'