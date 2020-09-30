LIVE @ 1PM | Gov. Lamont to announce launch of new COVID-19 community resources

According to the governor's office, the resources will be launched to further help the state in its efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce new community resources.

According to his office, the resources will be launched to further help the state in its efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Lamont will speak at 1 p.m. from the COVID-19 testing area at the Charter Oak Health Center on Grand Street.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter, Mayor Luke Bronin, and Charter Oak Health Center CEO Nichelle Mullins.

On Tuesday, Gov. Lamont reported that Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate and current hospitalizations have increased.

In the latest coronavirus statistics for the state, the infection rate landed at 1.75 percent. In comparison, over the weekend of Septemeber 25-27, the positivity rate was 1.08 percent.

10,380 tests were administered and 182 of them came back positive.

Current hospitalizations also increased by 17 people, Gov. Lamont reported. Connecticut now has 92 patients being treated for COVID-19, the highest number of patients in weeks.