Gov. Lamont: Number of COVID-19 patients in CT hospitals decline for first time since start of pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont provided updates Saturday evening on coronavirus in CT, as the state continues taking actions in response to its spread.

As of 5 p.m., the governor reported 741 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 17,550. An additional 50 deaths, brought the state's total to 1,086.

A total of 1,938 residents have been treated for coroanvirus in CT hospitals. However, 8 less patients have been hospitalized in the state since Friday, according to a release.

"For the first time since the start of this pandemic, today we saw the number of COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals decline,” Governor Lamont said.

According to Lamont, the new data is providing the state with some hope. It's a sign that social distancing measures in CT are having an impact.

"But one day of data alone does not mean we are out of the woods and can return to life as normal," the governor continued. "Many of our hospitals and nursing homes remain under great stress, and our front line workers continue to battle this virus around the clock. But we have shown that with proper measures in place, we can slow down the spread of the virus.”

To date, 58,213 residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Approximately 612 tests were completed during the first day of operations at the rapid COVID-19 testing center that opened Friday at the site of the former Gateway Community College campus in New Haven, according to officials.

An estimated 750 tests can be performed at the site each day, seven days per week.

The site will be operated as a public-private partnership between the State of Connecticut and CVS Health, with support from the City of New Haven.