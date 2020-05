Nurses Day is marked across the nation every year on May 6 to highlight the important role nurses play in society. The event will be held outside Hartford Hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is set to commemorate National Nurses Day and the start of National Nurses Week during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 6.

The event will be held outside Hartford Hospital at 11:45 a.m., where nurses will be honored for their service.