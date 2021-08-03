Gov. Lamont outlines state relief from the American Rescue Plan

The governor said Connecticut will receive $2.6 billion in state relief and $1.6 billion in local relief with an emphasis on school support.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont outlined the relief Connecticut will be getting out of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Monday.

Connecticut will receive $2.6 billion in state relief and $1.6 billion in local relief. The plan is to distribute the funds from 2020 to 2024.

Lamont said there will be an emphasis on school support and kids back in the classroom with other students as well as helping them with development catch-up. He also mentioned how women have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic in terms of jobs and mentioned another emphasis on affordable daycare.

The next emphasis was extending the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits.

Lamont mentioned during his press conference an extension of six months. Support of public health, economic recovery, and vulnerable communities will be another focus for relief.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy was in attendance during the press conference and explained the bill was built from the "bottom-up," meaning the bill focuses on people with lower incomes.

Connecticut administered 78,634 tests and 2,066 came back positive. The positivity rate from over the weekend was 2.63%.

Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in months with 388 patients. There were 21 reported deaths over the weekend. The state's death toll has now reached 7,725 people.

Lamont praised the state's vaccine rollout plan for the low metrics. Connecticut has administered 1,162,682 doses with 75% of people 75 years or older have received a vaccine. He added that the state expects to receive 137,000 new doses this week.

