Gov. Lamont provides daily coronavirus update with co-chairs of Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group

The governor said Thursday software improvements allowed the state's Department of Labor to successfully process 60,000 claims among the backlog overnight.

Governor Ned Lamont held his daily press briefing on the state's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon and was joined by the two co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group Indra Nooyi and Dr. Albert Ko.

On Wednesday, Governor Lamont said residents must wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Governor Lamont said those masks did not need to be medical grade and urged residents to use cloth coverings or bandanas. He said he is also considering an executive order on the issue.

The governor’s comments came shortly after Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York issued an executive order on face masks.

Similar measures have been announced in New Haven, Hamden and Bridgeport.

Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby also joined Wednesday's briefing to discuss the backlog in unemployment claims. Westby announced software improvements to process those claims faster.

In a tweet Thursday, Governor Lamont said the upgrade allowed the department to successfully process 60,000 claims overnight.

He said those claimants would get an e-mail about the next steps.

Governor Lamont added another batch of 60,000 claims would be processed Thursday night.