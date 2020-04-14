Gov. Lamont provides daily COVID-19 update, discusses reopen date

"As you know, President Trump has put out the day of May 1, which I think most of the governors think is very premature," said Gov. Lamont.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held a Tuesday afternoon press conference to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the governor, 69 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 671.

"Sadly another 69 members of our Connecticut family are no longer with us," said Governor Lamont. "These are not numbers. These are friends and family."

In addition, officials reported 608 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,989. The governor said 19 more patients were hospitalized for a total of 1,779. In all, more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests have been done.

Governor Lamont stressed there would be a ramp-up in testing soon, but noted the shortage of sample kits. According to Josh Geballe, the chief operating officer for the governor's office, there is a global shortage for some of the supplies needed for testing.

"We and our hospitals and our state lab and all of the drive through testing facilities are in a constant battle every day to procure more supplies, and that happens to be the commodity that is in short supply right now," Geballe said. "We're also working through CDC guidelines on some additional, alternate approaches to collect samples using more commonly available materials and saline solution -- our state lab is helping to produce some of those kits. And then another ray of hope on increasing the testing going forward, is there are some technologies being piloted that could collect samples via salvia samples as well, so that would be a real game changer and that should not be too far down the horizon."

Governor Lamont also provided an update on the unemployment claims. According to Kurt Westby, the Department of Labor Commissioner, over half of the unemployment claims have been processed.

"He [Westby] feels pretty confident that we'll get the rest of those processed - mainly direct deposit. If you have that, you'll get your money within the next 10 days or so," Governor Lamont said.

The governor also spoke about the plan to get the state back to work.

"As you know, President Trump has put out the day of May 1, which I think most of the governors think is very premature," said Gov. Lamont. "I put out a date of May 20th. By May 20th, we'll have a lot of our testing in place by then, we'll have a lot more PPE, and that will give us a lot stronger indication about who and when and how people can start getting to work."

Governor Ned Lamont invited Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury and Mayor Harry Rilling of Norwalk to Tuesday's briefing. Both of those communities had some of the first COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. According to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, the first positive case was reported in that city about six weeks ago.

"This is uncharted territory for any mayor," said Mayor Boughton. "It's been remarkable to watch local government and move forward and address a difficult issue."

Mayor Boughton said his team worked closely with Danbury Hospital, the school system, and Western Connecticut State University. Mayor Boughton said he also worked with officials in Putnam County, New York, which borders Danbury.

"About 50% of our economic activity that goes on in Danbury and the greater Danbury area including employees that come to Western Connecticut State University, Danbury Hospital, our corporate partners -- come from New York state," Mayor Boughton said. "While these two entities are separated by a line, there's really no separation between us, and we have to work together."

Mayor Boughton then stressed the need to continue social distancing efforts.

"We can't quit. We've got to put our foot down, we've got to put the pedal to the metal," Mayor Boughton said. "We want to open, we have to open, and we have to do it safely. And that's the most important thing as we look forward together, we cannot backslide and I don't think anybody wants to go through this mitigation process again."

According to Norwalk Mayor, Harry Rilling, there are 780 positive cases in that town with 36 deaths reported.