Gov. Lamont provides daily COVID-19 update

Earlier Friday, Governor Lamont announced the launch of the state's first rapid COVID-19 testing center in New Haven.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held his daily press briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

The site was created in partnership with CVS Health. It will make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to eligible Connecticut residents.

On Thursday, Governor Lamont introduced the two co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory group.

The governor's office also released COVID-19 data on the state’s nursing homes, which have been some of the hardest hit populations in the pandemic.

In an interview Thursday night with FOX 61's Jenn Bernstein, Governor Lamont said expected to sign an executive order on face masks on Friday.

"Use your common sense. If you're walking along and there's nobody else on the road, there is no need to wear a facemask," Governor Lamont said. "But if you're coming up to a red light or there's a great group of people around - put your mask on temporarily. If you go into a grocery store - put your mask on. If you're a grocery store worker or an inside worker - you should have a mask, and your employer should provide the mask. If your employer can't provide you the mask then at least wear a scarf or some other face covering."