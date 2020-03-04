Gov. Lamont provides updates on CT's COVID-19 response efforts

Governor Lamont held a news briefing Friday afternoon to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
Lamont said there are now 4,914 confirmed people with COVID-19 and as of April 3, 131 people have died due to the virus. 909 patients have been hospitalized for the virus.
The number of nursing homes with at least one person with COVID-19 rose to 48 out of 216 or 22% of all nursing homes.
In the press conference, the Governor and other state officials discussed nursing homes and how the state is responding. The Governor also addressed the death of the infant that death was announced yesterday.
During the press conference, the governor showed a series of slides, outlining a gameplan while also showing the varying COVID-19 curves through each part of Connecticut.
Friday's press conference comes as several executive orders go into effect in the state.
- All hotels and short-term rentals will be reserved for essential workers only in efforts to limit transportation between states and in-state as well.
- All retail establishments permitted to stay open, such as grocery stores, required to follow new Safe Store Rules. This includes occupancy capacities at 50%, among other rules.