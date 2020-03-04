Gov. Lamont provides updates on CT's COVID-19 response efforts

Friday's briefing comes as several executive orders go into effect in the state, including Safe Store Rules and hotel limits for essential workers.

Governor Lamont held a news briefing Friday afternoon to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Lamont said there are now 4,914 confirmed people with COVID-19 and as of April 3, 131 people have died due to the virus. 909 patients have been hospitalized for the virus.

The number of nursing homes with at least one person with COVID-19 rose to 48 out of 216 or 22% of all nursing homes.

In the press conference, the Governor and other state officials discussed nursing homes and how the state is responding. The Governor also addressed the death of the infant that death was announced yesterday.

During the press conference, the governor showed a series of slides, outlining a gameplan while also showing the varying COVID-19 curves through each part of Connecticut.

Friday's press conference comes as several executive orders go into effect in the state.