Gov. Lamont provides updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Lamont said Thursday Connecticut schools will remain closed until at least May 20 amid coronavirus pandemic

Governor Lamont provided an update at 4 p.m. Thursday on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Early Thursday afternoon, the governor announced schools in the state would remain closed until at least May 20.

Lamont said 9,784 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, while 1,464 people are currently hospitalized and 380 people have died. He also added that 1,250 or 41% of people have been discharged from the hospitals.

The governor said the decision was made “in the best interests of public health.”

Governor Lamont said Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona was on hand at Thursday's press briefing to provide more information to parents, teachers, and staff.

On Wednesday, an additional 1,000 COVID-positive tests were reported bringing the state’s total so far to 8,781.