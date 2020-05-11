LIVE @ 11AM | Gov. Lamont to announce launch of rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program in Connecticut schools

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference from Macdonough Elementary School Thursday morning to make an announcement regarding the state's fight against coronavirus.
According to a release, Connecticut is launching a free, rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program in schools across the state.
Those tests will be administered to students and school personnel.
Lamont will be joined by the state Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, school officials, and other state and local leaders.