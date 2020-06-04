Gov. Lamont says the peak of the coronavirus is a few weeks away

Lamont says the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is still a few weeks away

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is still a few weeks away for Fairfield County, more than a month away for New Haven County and maybe won't hit the eastern part of the state until mid-June.

The governor also said during an interview with Connecticut Public Radio on Monday that he continues to be frustrated by not being able to get ventilators and other medical supplies and equipment from the federal government.