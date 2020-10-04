Gov. Lamont speaks today at 10 a.m.

The governor announced Thursday that schools will remained closed at least until May 20

Governor Lamont will provide an update later Friday morning on the state's response to COVID-19.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Lamont announced that schools in the state would remain closed at least until May 20.

Connecticut officials said the decision to close schools in the state until at least May 20th was not one that was made lightly.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Lamont and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona explained the factors that went into the decision.

“This decision has not been made lightly and it helps protect the valuable lives of not only our students, but our dedicated staff, and the hero health care workers that are working really hard to try to keep us healthy,” said Commissioner Cardona. “If students are sent to school prematurely, we could be sending them into harm's way.”

Commissioner Cardona did announce students in the class of 2020 would have graduated.

“You deserve it, you worked hard for it, and you will get it,” Commissioner Cardona said. “The governor and I, along with our dedicated educators, are committed to this.”

Commissioner Cardona said all high school superintendents and principals are already planning what it might look like if classes are canceled through the end of the year.

More people have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of people to 9,784. State officials said that over 33,502 people have been tested. Out of that number 1,4646 people have been hospitalized and 380 people have died.

Fairfield has the most people confirmed with COVID-19 with 4,882, most hospitalizations with 664 and 178 people have died who are from that county. New Haven and Hartford County are second and third respectively in number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.