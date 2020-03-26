Gov. Lamont submits request for presidential major disaster declaration amid COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont announced Thursday that he submitted a request for a federal major disaster declaration for Connecticut.
According to Lamont, the approval of the request will enable greater access to essential federal support to bring residents some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge that is coronavirus.
“This global pandemic is continuing to have a major impact on the lives of every person and entity in our state and around our county,” Governor Lamont said.
A statement outlined what the request included:
The governor is requesting public assistance for all eight of the state’s counties. This includes all four supplemental assistance programs under the Individual Assistance Program, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling program, Disaster Case Management, and Disaster Legal Services. Additionally, he is requesting Individuals and Households Program Other Needs Categories of Child Care Assistance and Funeral Assistance.