Gov. Lamont submits request for presidential major disaster declaration amid COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont announced Thursday that he submitted a request for a federal major disaster declaration for Connecticut.

According to Lamont, the approval of the request will enable greater access to essential federal support to bring residents some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge that is coronavirus.

“This global pandemic is continuing to have a major impact on the lives of every person and entity in our state and around our county,” Governor Lamont said.

A statement outlined what the request included: