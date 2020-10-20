LIVE: Gov. Lamont, state leaders announce support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Back in April, the state rolled out several initiatives including the Paycheck Protection Program, which were available to small businesses and non-profits.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Gov. Lamont will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the launch of a state program supporting small businesses in Connecticut.

The businesses include those that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the program is funded by a $50 million state grant.

If requirements are met, 10,000 small business will received a one-time $5,000 grant.

Today's announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. from Lilly’s Soul Food on Windsor Avenue.