LIVE: Gov. Lamont, state leaders announce support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

WINDSOR, Conn. — Gov. Lamont will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the launch of a state program supporting small businesses in Connecticut.
The businesses include those that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to officials, the program is funded by a $50 million state grant.
If requirements are met, 10,000 small business will received a one-time $5,000 grant.
Back in April, the state rolled out several programs and initiatives including the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which were available to small businesses and non-profits.
Today's announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. from Lilly’s Soul Food on Windsor Avenue.
The governor will be joined by Congressman John Larson, State Senator Doug McCrory, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Glendowlyn Thames, and other state and local officials.