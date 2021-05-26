Gov. Lamont switches message from stay home to get out in public

The governor says he's urging residents to get out of their homes.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A week after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions in the state, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says his focus is now on getting people back into their offices and back to normal summer activities.

Lamont joined other state officials and business leaders at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on Wednesday to tout the state’s high vaccination rate and low coronavirus infection rate.

The governor says he's urging residents to get out of their homes. One of the state’s first large-audience events in more than a year is scheduled for this weekend at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, which will host the NCAA lacrosse national championships.

