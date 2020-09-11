LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

Earlier Monday, Gov. Lamont announced the approval of more than $11 million in state funding for grants through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The press conference comes after the state's number of hospitalizations surpassed 400 patients being treated for the virus.

Lamont reported Friday that Connecticut administered 29,563 tests and 1,065 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.

There were 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,671 people.

The governor is expected to update those numbers following the weekend.

He will be joined by:

Paul Mounds (Chief of Staff to Governor Lamont)

Josh Geballe (Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services and Chief Operating Officer to Governor Lamont)

John Burkhardt (Pfizer’s Senior Vice President of Global Drug Safety Research and Development, and Director of the company’s Groton Labs Site)

Dr. Reginald J. Eadie (Trinity Health of New England’s President and CEO; and co-chair of Governor Lamont’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group)

Earlier Monday, Gov. Lamont announced that he has approved more than $11 million in state funding for grants through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP).

The program will award funding to 94 small towns across Connecticut for various infrastructure improvement projects. This is the first time since 2016 that the state has awarded STEAP funding.

Some of the approved projects include items such as the construction of a pavilion to hold outdoor municipal meetings, breathing units for firefighters as part of their response to COVID-19, and HVAC improvements related to the pandemic, among other items, officials said.

“Our small towns have been hit hard by COVID-19 and are in need of our help to fund these projects,” Governor Lamont said. “Simply put, some of our small towns need to modernize their infrastructure so that we can support efforts to grow the economy but lack the property tax base they need to fully fund these projects on their own. The state can and should do what we can to help with these costs as these small towns drive tourism, honor our deep and celebrated history, and provide us with family-friendly getaways that are part of the New England experience.”

According to a release, STEAP grants are coordinated by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, and grants are administered by the appropriate state agencies depending on the specific project involved.