Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

He will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development officials. The update comes a day after criteria for Phase 1 of reopening CT was unveiled.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. Friday to provide updates Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

He will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman.

On Thursday, the governor revealed seven criteria for first phase of Connecticut’s reopening plan. Its target date remains May 20.

Criteria 1: 14-day decline in hospitalizations

Criteria 2: Increased testing

Criteria 3: Sufficient Contact Tracing

Criteria 4: Protecting vulnerable populations

Criteria 5: Health care capacity

Criteria 6: Adequate supply of PPE

Criteria 7: Appropriate workplace safeguards

For detailed information on the criteria, click here

Gov. Lamont also updated the latest COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut.

According to his report, 789 more people tested positive bringing the total to 31,784. 2,797 people have died, which was an increase of 79 since  Wednesday.

Governor Lamont said Thursday, COVID-19 statewide hospitalizations are down about 30% from the peak. He showed a graph, which included a status marker in the "green."

According to the data released Thursday, hospitalizations dropped by 60 bringing the current number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 to 1,385.