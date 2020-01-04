Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's COVID-19 response efforts

A media conference call with several donors at 12 p.m. will also be hosted to announce a new philanthropic effort to assist the state's fight against coronavirus.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont is expected to hold his daily press conference Wednesday afternoon, where he will provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

FOX61’s Ben Goldman addressed again Tuesday the issue of health insurance and extensions of coverage. The governor said, “thank you for pressing that. You’re the guy that carried that water.”

According to Lamont's office, the donors will announce the launch of a new effort that will assist Connecticut nonprofit providers in their response and recovery from coronavirus.

The National Guard confirmed to FOX61 that Gov. Lamont will be at Southern Connecticut State University's field hospital at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, the governor confirmed an additional 557 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 3,128 and 16 new fatalities were also confirmed. Connecticut has now seen 69 total deaths.

Gov. Lamont was joined by banking and credit union officials who announced a financial initiative, which included a 90-day grace period for all mortgages that are related to COVID-19 and no foreclosures for the next 60 days.

The governor also signed a new executive order that calls for school staff like teachers, cafeteria staff, clerical & custodial workers, bus drivers, and others to be paid during this crisis