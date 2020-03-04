Gov. Lamont to provide updates on CT's COVID-19 response efforts @ 4PM

Today's press conference comes as several executive orders go into effect in the state, including Safe Store Rules and hotel limits for essential workers.

Governor Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. Friday to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Today's press conference comes as several executive orders go into effect in the state.

All hotels and short-term rentals will be reserved for essential workers only in efforts to limit transportation between states and in-state as well.

All retail establishments permitted to stay open, such as grocery stores, required to follow new Safe Store Rules. This includes occupancy capacities at 50%, among other rules.

There is no word yet if additional state officials will be present today to address COVID-19's specific impact.

On Thursday, Lamont reported Connecticut had seen an additional 267 cases and 27 more deaths, bringing the state's total to 112.

The public health commissioner also announced that 57 nursing home in the state reported COVID-19 positive cases, as of Thursday.

That number rose from 36 facilities the day before.

Residents can also expect Gov. Lamont to discuss unemployment claims in Connecticut.

In 2019, 180,000 Connecticut residents filed for unemployment, however in just the last 18 days 220,000 residents filed for unemployment.