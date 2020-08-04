Gov. Lamont to provide updates on CT's response to COVID-19

Gov. Lamont reported Tuesday nearly 8,000 cases have been confirmed in the state and 71 deaths in one day have brought the total number of fatalities to 277.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was joined by the Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Wesby and Barbara Cass from the Department of Public Health.

At the press conference, 1,418 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. A total of 326 people have died.

Commissioner Wesby said that the Department of Labor has processed 132,000 unemployment claims. A total of 302,000 people have filed unemployment claims. Wesby said that this is equivalent to three years' worth of claims condensed into one month.

Cass of DPH said that two nursing homes will be dedicated to COVID-19 patients. One facility will be in Fairfield County and the other one will be in Sharon.

On Tuesday, Governor Lamont announced 875 additional positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 7,781.

Officials also reported 71 deaths in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 277.

A total of 1,308 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19. In all, 29,036 patients have been tested for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 82 of the state’s 215 nursing homes have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Gov. Lamont also issued two Executive Orders on Tuesday.

One allows recent medical school and other medical profession graduates to begin practicing immediately.