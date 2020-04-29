Gov. Lamont to speak @ 4 p.m. on state's response to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the state revealed its plans to "track and trace," COVID-19 cases.

Governor Ned Lamont will hold his daily press briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Lamont will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz as well as First Selectman Rudy Marconi (R-Ridgefield) and State Representative Jane Garibay (D-Windsor, Windsor Locks), both of whom have recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the state revealed its plans to "track and trace," COVID-19 cases. In partnership with Microsoft, the Department of Public Health announced it is implementing a program called ContaCT, which will be used to perform widespread COVID-19 contact tracing. The program is expected to launch in mid-May.