Gov. Lamont tours mobile triage hospital outside St. Francis Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — Prior to his daily briefing at the state armory...Gov. Ned Lamont toured a field hospital being set up at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
“This was an empty parking lot around 10:30 this morning and now you see it’s ready to go,” said Dr. John Rodis, the President of St. Francis Hospital.
The Governors Foot and Horse Guard set up a 100 bed mobile field hospital to treat Coronavirus patients should the need arise. Gov. Ned Lamont toured the site joined by state department of public health commissioner Renee Coleman Mitchell.
St. Francis says right now they have enough beds and are nowhere near capacity, but that could change. St. Francis says they prepare this type of mass casualty situation all the time. “St. Francis Hospital has been here for 122 years so we were here when the 1918 flu epidemic happened and we’ve been here through many other crisis and disasters and floods and Ebola and SARS and need and we prepared for mass casualty and events like this all the time. Obviously this is perhaps on a different magnitude and might last a little longer but I think our doctors and nurses and our team...this is what we do,” said Rodis. They view the mobile triage facility as just another floor of the hospital.
Three cases of N95 masks were dropped off at St. Francis just last night and they believe they have enough ventilators too.
These pop up facilities are meant to provide treatment and triage anywhere in the state.
The state had 3 of them but only two are usable. Danbury will also have a similar mobile hospital.
On the other side of the hospital, St. Francis, like so many, have also set up a Coronavirus drive up testing site.