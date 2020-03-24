Gov. Lamont tours mobile triage hospital outside St. Francis Hospital

St. Francis says right now they have enough beds and are nowhere near capacity, but that could change. St. Francis says they prepare this type of mass casualty situation all the time. “St. Francis Hospital has been here for 122 years so we were here when the 1918 flu epidemic happened and we’ve been here through many other crisis and disasters and floods and Ebola and SARS and need and we prepared for mass casualty and events like this all the time. Obviously this is perhaps on a different magnitude and might last a little longer but I think our doctors and nurses and our team...this is what we do,” said Rodis. They view the mobile triage facility as just another floor of the hospital.