Gov. Lamont asks college students to use 'good judgment' as they return home for the holidays

With the holidays around the corner, Governor Ned Lamont discussed guidance for students returning from thanksgiving break at his latest COVID-19 update briefing.

Gov. Lamont had said there is a concern with thousands of college students heading back home for thanksgiving, saying this is a period of great risk and could lead to potential spread.

The governor is asking students to get tested and self-quarantine before leaving school and after getting home, and to not quarantine with family members who are at risk or are elderly.

He’s also telling students to avoid parties and reunions.

"We can't enforce this I will have to depend on your good judgment to make sure your parents and family have good judgment–that you followed the protocols you followed the quarantine, and you follow the testing," Gov. Lamont said.

At UConn, 10 dormitories are currently under quarantine while the rest of the campus is under a "modified quarantine".

UConn has already required that students get an exit test for COVID-19 before leaving campus, and students will complete the rest of the semester online.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (from Fri-Sun):



➡️86,210 tests were administered and 4,639 came back positive (5.38% positivity)

➡️757 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 98)

➡️There have been 22 additional deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/OKNe0VvIgi — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 16, 2020

The state has administered 86,210 tests over the weekend, November 14 to November 16, and 4,659 of them came back positive. The positivity rate of this is about 5.38 percent. There was an increase of 98 patients over the weekend. There are now 757 people hospitalized due to the virus.

Over the last three months, Connecticut has seen a rise in positivity rates and hospitalizations.