Watch live @ 11:30AM | Gov. Lamont to provide update on Connecticut's COVID-19 response

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a briefing Tuesday morning on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The briefing will be held outside on the plaza level of the Connecticut Science Center on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.

According to his office, Gov. Lamont will be joined by the Science Center's president and CEO Matt Fleury.

On Monday, the governor discussed the reopening of more businesses which is scheduled for June 17.

Some of those businesses include movie theaters and indoor dining. River ferries are also scheduled to resume operation on June 20.

Gov. Lamont released Connecticut's latest coronavirus numbers.

As of June 8, there are 44,092 people with the COVID-19 virus but hospitalizations continue to trend downward. There are now 324 people currently hospitalized in the state. There have been 4,084 COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut.

The governor also announced that an independent, third-party review will be conducted regarding the preparation and response to the COVID-19 in Connecticut's assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Lamont said he wants the analysis completed before the start of fall to help prepare for the potential second wave of the virus

The announcement comes as more than half of the state's COVID-19 related deaths were nursing home residents.