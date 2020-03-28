Gov. Lamont urges CT residents to stick together, take rules seriously to beat COVID-19

Lamont says the virus has turned everything upside down, but CT will be right side up and beat the virus if we stick together and the rules.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont has issued another PSA urging Connecticut residents to follow the stay at home rules in place, so the state can beat coronavirus.

Lamont says the virus has turned everything upside down, acknowledging April is "opposite month."

According to the governor, if residents takes the stay at home rules seriously, we'll be right side up soon enough.

"Connecticut's gonna beat this virus," Lamont continued. "By sticking together and sticking to the rules."

Governor Lamont also released a PSA last week calling on to step up and join the state's fight against coronavirus.

The PSA urges people to register for CTResponds! -- the state's web-based volunteer management system.

According to the official website, the system maintains a registry of volunteers’ skills and credentials available within Connecticut, and helps communities match available resources to an emergency event.

In the PSA, Lamont says resident's generosity and ingenuity never comes as a surprise to him.

"As the COVID-19 virus puts a surge upon our hospital capacity and supplies, ordinary people are stepping up and doing extraordinary things," Lamont said.

So far, people with sewing machines across the state, a whiskey distiller and a parachute manufacturer contributed top quality surgical masks, hand sanitizer and surgical gowns.

Over 1,000 nurses have even come out of retirement and returned to Connecticut hospitals, according to Lamont.

"We need you now, more than ever," he added.