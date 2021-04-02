Gov. Lamont visits new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Waterbury Arts Magnet School

Governor Lamont toured the clinic along with Mayor Neil O’Leary, and President of St. Mary’s Hospital Dr. Steven Schneider.

The vaccine clinic opened on Jan. 25 as the second in the city in a combined effort between the city of Waterbury and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Governor Lamont toured the clinic along with Mayor Neil O’Leary, with President of St. Mary’s Hospital Dr. Steven Schneider, and with Waterbury Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Verna Ruffin.

“I’ve been to the drive-through clinics,” Governor Lamont said. “I’ve been to the big community health centers. This is so community-based.”

People 75 years and older are expected to be the first group to make their appointments and receive the vaccine. The clinic is staffed by employees of Saint Mary’s hospital and the city of Waterbury employees, including firefighters, EMT’s and school nurses.

“I love to see the firefighters helping out with the vaccine,” Governor Lamont said. “I love to see what the cops are doing.”

Waterbury Public Health Assistant, Jennifer Torres said she was registering patients for intake today. She also planned to take the vaccine.

“It’s fabulous knowing that I can help stop the spread of the disease,” Torres said.

The clinic provides free COVID-19 vaccinations. Mayor O’Leary said they received 800 vaccines Monday for the center and they administer 135 a day.

“Our goal is to have all the infrastructure in place to do 15,000 vaccines per week,” Mayor O’Leary said. “We have that in place right now”.

Mayor O’Leary said they have the necessary staff and volunteers. He told the governor they just need the supply.

He also said they also plan to have “mobile pop-up” clinics next week in the community, for example at apartments for 75 and older. Dr.

Dr. Ruffin said schools in Waterbury open on Monday, but the clinic would not affect learning for children. Children will be at another school location.