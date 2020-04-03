Governor and Attorney General hold round-table to show support for Chinese businesses

On Tuesday night, Governor Ned Lamont hoped to spread awareness.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — It has been unnecessary fear that could be taking a big bite out of local businesses.

Some Chinese restaurant owners said people are choosing not to eat at their establishments because of an unfounded fear of getting the coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, Governor Ned Lamont hoped to spread awareness.

It was a round table discussion inviting all Asian-American business owners in the state to come together. Their business has dropped tremendously because they said people have made the inaccurate connection between Chinese food and where the virus came from.

Governor Lamont shook the hands of those owners - some owned restaurants, others owned grocery stores.

The discussion was held at Shu Restaurant in West Hartford, a popular eatery offering fresh Sichuan dishes.

The manager, Jack Chiang, said he has been struggling with business down 30-percent.

"It's very hard to keep our employees here, we can't pay them, it's a bit rough," said Chiang.

Chiang owns five other restaurants throughout the state and he said all five have been declining as well.

"The food is from the distributor in the area. We shop locally and it's not from the food definitely, the food is as clean as it can be and I'd like to clarify none of our employees or any of us has been in China at least the last six months," added Chiang.

Frequent customer Greg Doukas believed if anything, now is the time to support your local businesses.

"I don't think that's the right move. I think people should not panic and still come out to eat here," said Doukas of Mansfield.

This hit home for Attorney General William Tong as he reminisced on the days his parents owned a Chinese restaurant by putting in several hours a day.

"These folks are working incredibly hard to make it through this very difficult period but being off 30-percent, they can't sustain that for very long," said Tong.

The governor encouraged people to continue to buy their favorite takeout as the food has no impact on exposing anyone to the virus.

"There's no connection at all. Just because of where the virus originated in Wuhan, China - it has nothing to do with what's going on here in the United States. It's also in Iran, it also originates in Italy and some other places right now so it's really important to separate those two," said Governor Lamont.

Both Attorney General William Tong and Governor Lamont said there is a lot of good information out there, but also a lot of wrong information.