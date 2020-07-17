New York Gov. Cuomo to announce if NYC will move into phase 4 of reopening

If New York City is approved to enter phase 4, starting Monday, the state will not allow any additional indoor activity, such as malls and cultural institutions.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to make a decision on if New York City can move into phase 4 of reopening.

If New York City is approved to enter phase 4, starting Monday, the state will not allow any additional indoor activity, such as malls and cultural institutions.

On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo announced new regulations for bars and restaurants in New York City to ensure they are complying with state social distancing and face-covering orders.

As part of the 'Three Strikes and You're Closed' initiative, any establishment that receives three violations will be closed for business.

Gov. Cuomo said egregious violations can result in immediate loss of liquor license or closure before a third strike. Additionally, any establishment facing disciplinary charges by the State Liquor Authority will have its name and location posted publicly and updated on a weekly basis.

According to Gov. Cuomo, if the state is alerted to similar noncompliance in other regions of the state, these restrictions will be extended to those areas immediately.

There’s a way to stop the spread of Coronavirus.



The answer weighs less than an ounce.#MaskUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/EJoMcinSGs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 17, 2020

Gov. Cuomo had also announced that all restaurants and bars statewide will be subject to new requirements that they must only serve alcohol to people who are ordering and eating food. In addition, all service at bar tops must only be for seated patrons who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers.