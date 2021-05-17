Governor Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC mask guidance beginning Wednesday

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, and hospitals.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York State will adopt the CDC's new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people beginning Wednesday.

The CDC announced the updated mask guidance on May 13, which still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It helps clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

"New Yorkers have worked hard over the last year to prevent the spread of COVID and keep each other safe," Governor Cuomo said. "That work has paid off and we are ecstatic to take this next step in the reopening of our beautiful state. The people of New York and visitors alike should take solace in the lifting of mask requirements, but be respectful of those who may still feel safest wearing their mask in public and business owners who may still ask patrons to don their mask. We are ever closer to our better, safer New York. We are New York tough and we have proven it."

Private businesses will be allowed to require masks if they choose to This recommendation will apply across retail businesses, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services. Home Depot and Starbucks have announced they will continue to require masks, while Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Target, and CVS have said they will not.

Most capacity restrictions are also being lifted this Wednesday.

In addition, the Governor said all county fairs will be allowed to open this summer with capacity restrictions. Fairs will need to get approval from the state and local departments of health.

Governor Cuomo also announced the Radio City Music Hall is going to open at full capacity and the audience will be mask-free, but 100% of the audience will be required to be fully vaccinated.