Governor Cuomo thanks NYers and reminds COVID is not over in his final daily briefing

Governor Cuomo says this pandemic is not over, but he talked about the progress New York has made over the past 111 days

ALBANY, N.Y. — After 111 days since the start of the pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his final daily COVID-19 briefing Friday.

This briefing was different than his normal briefings. This time, he was in his office and spoke for seven minutes addressing the people of New York. Then instead of the usual question and answer, he played a two-minute long video.

Governor Cuomo says this pandemic is not over, but he talked about the progress New York has made over the past 111 days. He equated it to a mountain; 42 days uphill on the COVID curve followed by 69 days downward to where we are today.

He says the progress is spectacular and that is due to the people of New York social distancing and wearing masks. He reminds people to stay the course and hopefully things will get even better.

"COVID isn't over. We still have much more to do," said Cuomo. We have to monitor the infection rate. Local government must ensure compliance and do tracing. We have to watch out for a second wave. We have to watch out for possible infections from other states," he said.

On Thursday, Cuomo said that he is considering the possibility of requiring visitors from the state of Florida to quarantine for 14 days once they come to New York.

He also talked about New Yorkers getting back on their feet. "Many peole need help getting their lives back to normal," said Cuomo.