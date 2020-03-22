Governor issues 9th executive order regarding COVID-19 emergency

HARTFORD, Conn. — "The numerous details of the order were crafted with significant input from CCM and our municipal attorney partners", CCM's Kevin Maloney said. "CCM worked very hard and closely with the Governor and his staff on eight key procedural relief mechanisms for municipalities to protect transparency and public engagement while not jeopardizing public health and safety."

Betsy Gara of COST said "Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic makes attending town meetings and going to the polls a huge health risk. We are confident that towns will be very mindful of the need to ensure that the public has the opportunity to view and comment on the proposed budget, even if they can’t attend the town meeting or vote at the polls.".