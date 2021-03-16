Governor Lamont and Acting Education Commissioner highlight state progress in allowing for access to in-person education

The Governor also highlighted the federal support schools are receiving.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Governor Lamont and Connecticut’s Acting Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker visited Windsor Locks High School Tuesday morning to discuss the state’s progress in allowing for access to in-person learning.

The pair saw first-hand the realities students and staff are facing in the new normal, including face masks, dividers around desks, and chrome books.

“One model doesn’t fit all. You can’t compare every single district to one another. You can’t compare an elementary to a high school, and we have had the flexibility to create what works best here,” said Windsor Locks High School teacher Barbara Niziolek.

Governor Lamont is encouraging more students to make the move back into their school buildings, pointing out the safety measures districts are taking.

“I saw how seriously people took the protocols. I saw how careful you were about cleaning,” said Gov. Lamont.

The Governor also highlighted the federal support schools are receiving.

“We work with all the superintendents and principals to make some really key investments so we’re a lot better and stronger for this,” said Gov. Lamont.

Educators and school staff also highlighted the role of vaccines in getting school life back to normal.

“To see the difference in their teaching styles, their feelings, the way they just were reinvigorated into their teaching styles. It really gave them a new sense of compassion and dedication to the classrooms,” said district nurse Lisa Ciaffaglione.

As the school year winds down, the focus is now turning to summer programming.

“We have a fair amount of funding to make sure these kids get back in the game, especially those who haven’t been able to get back to school for some months. That’s going to include some social counselors, some fun learning. That can include museums. That’s going to include summer camps, hopefully of no charge to people who can’t afford it,” said Gov. Lamont.

