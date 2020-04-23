Governor Lamont and Co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group say state could start reopening in early June

Lamont was joined Thursday by the Co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group Dr. Albert Ko, and Indra Nooyi.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts Thursday afternoon.

As of April 23, there are 23,100 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 1,639 people have died due to the virus.

The number of people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 declined today. The total number of people who have been hospitalized in Connecticut is 1,947. By County, total hospitalizations seem to be tapering off and flattening out on the graph.

The Governor was joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko, and Indra Nooyi. They discussed the strategy they are working on to reopen the state of Connecticut. As of April 21, the state has processed nearly 300,000 unemployment claims.

Yesterday, Lamont said Connecticut officials are working on a plan for anonymous contact tracing of COVID-19, including cloud-based technology. It's a key part of the state's eventual plan to slowly reopen the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he's been in discussions with New York and New Jersey about working together on contact tracing. Meanwhile, thousands of contaminated N-95 respirator masks used by health care workers and first responders have begun being cleaned in Connecticut.