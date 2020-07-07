CT Department of Health chooses Mathematica Policy Research to review State's long term care facilities

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Tuesday, Governor Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Health selected Mathematica Policy Research to conduct the independent third-party review of the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Lamont said in June that the state will put out a bid and to hire a firm. COVID deaths at long term care facilities make up 71% of the COVID deaths in the state.
Mathematica Policy Research is expected by the state to finish its review by the end of September. The information found will be made public.
“Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “The tragedies that occurred deserve a thorough examination and we have an obligation to those who live in those facilities, their families, and the incredible professionals who care for residents to provide answers as to what could have been done differently to mitigate the spread of the virus. Timeliness is a critical factor when it comes to this review, and we know that Mathematica will provide a thorough, detailed, and actionable report. We must learn everything we can from our experience over the last few months so we can apply that knowledge to implement best practices in our long-term care facilities as we prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.”
The firm will be reviewing multiple factors including assessing the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state compared to the rest of New England and the Country.
Below is a copy of the contract between Connecticut and Mathematica Policy Research: