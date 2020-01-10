Live @ 4 P.M. | Gov. Lamont holds update on state's COVID-19 response

On Wednesday, the infection rate stood at 1.8% and hospitalizations rose to over 100 for the first time since July.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update into the state's COVID-19 response efforts today at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont reported that Connecticut reached the second consecutive day of an infection rate of 1.8%.

COVID-19 hospitalization also increased with over 100 being treated, an all-time high since late-June.

"I don’t want to overstate this, we’re still one of the best in the country," said Lamont.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

Gov. Lamont announced last week that Connecticut will begin Phase 3 in its reopening plan on October 8.

For businesses like restaurants, barbers shops, and libraries, the indoor capacity has increased from 50 percent to 75 percent. Outdoor events like a race track will see an increase from 25 percent to 50 percent with mask-wearing and social distancing be practiced.

Bars and nightclubs will continue to stay closed. When asked if there was a timeline to reopen these types of businesses, Lamont said there is not one.