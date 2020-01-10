Live @ 4 P.M. | Gov. Lamont holds update on state's COVID-19 response

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update into the state's COVID-19 response efforts today at 4 p.m.
On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont reported that Connecticut reached the second consecutive day of an infection rate of 1.8%.
COVID-19 hospitalization also increased with over 100 being treated, an all-time high since late-June.
"I don’t want to overstate this, we’re still one of the best in the country," said Lamont.
Three new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.
Gov. Lamont announced last week that Connecticut will begin Phase 3 in its reopening plan on October 8.
For businesses like restaurants, barbers shops, and libraries, the indoor capacity has increased from 50 percent to 75 percent. Outdoor events like a race track will see an increase from 25 percent to 50 percent with mask-wearing and social distancing be practiced.
Bars and nightclubs will continue to stay closed. When asked if there was a timeline to reopen these types of businesses, Lamont said there is not one.
Indoor performing venues will increase capacity to 100 people. Private outdoor events will go from 100 to 150 people. Graduations and religious venues will also see an increase in capacity. Graduations will see an increase to 50 percent or 200 people. Religious venues will also see an increase to 50% capacity or 200 people.