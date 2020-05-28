Mobile COVID-19 testing program launched by Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center

The mobile program will provide free COVID-19 testing in 19 different locations in the coming weeks, including in Hartford, East Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor

Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center announced a new mobile testing program for COVID-19

The program will open up access to COVID-19 testing for some of the most vulnerable populations in Hartford, East Hartford, Windsor, and Bloomfield, including homeless individuals and those who lack access to transportation. The program will operate three days per week over the next seven weeks.

The mobile testing program will utilize the Charter Oak mobile medical and dental van in addition to tented areas at each mobile test site location. These sites will allow community members to walk up, no appointment necessary, and receive a COVID-19 test. The testing is free and available to all ages, 6 months, and older. Each mobile test site will be staffed by individuals from Charter Oak and Saint Francis Hospital, a member of Trinity Health Of New England.

“We’re grateful to Trinity Health Of New England and Charter Oak Health Center for partnering to provide even more mobile testing for our community,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re lucky to have tremendous hospital systems and health care providers in Hartford, and we’re all pushing side by side to expand access, eliminate barriers, and make sure that everyone who needs to be tested can be tested.”

Governor Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut Wednesday.

At the Thursday announcement, Gov. Lamont said that all the key metrics are heading in the right direction after phase 1 May 20th reopening. Gov. Lamont said that hospitalizations heading down, and we are now two-thirds off the peak, and that testing is going up.

There are now 41,288 people who have tested positive for the virus and there have been 3,803 deaths total for the state of Connecticut. Hospitalizations are continuing to trend downward with 684 people being currently hospitalized, which is down 10 people from Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, the Department of Health released a correction in their daily report saying 356 cases and 808 tests were removed in the last 24 hours due to duplicates in the system. The state now reports that there have been 341 new people who tested positive cases and 5,215 tests. The DPH is responsible for the daily COVID-19 numbers released, except for COVID-19 associated deaths which are reported to either by the DPH or office of Connecticut's medical examiner.

For more information on COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut, click here.

Fairfield County has 15,314 people confirmed to have the virus and associated deaths at 1,242. Hartford County has the second most COVID-19 associated deaths with 1,203 people.

There have now been 229,769 people tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont was confronted at press conference by prisoner's rights advocate, Monday as he was visiting a COVID-19 testing site.