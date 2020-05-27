Governor Lamont Daily COVID-19 report: DPH removes COVID-19 cases and tests from system due to duplicates

The removal happened in the last 24 hours. Since Tuesday, Connecticut has 341 new positive cases, and 5,215 new tests were reported.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut Wednesday.

There are now 41,288 people who have tested positive for the virus and there have been 3,803 deaths total for the state of Connecticut. Hospitalizations are continuing to trend downward with 684 people being currently hospitalized, which is down 10 people from Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, the Department of Health released a correction in their daily report saying 356 cases and 808 tests were removed in the last 24 hours due to duplicates in the system. The state now reports that there have been 341 new people who tested positive cases and 5,215 tests. The DPH is responsible for the daily COVID-19 numbers released, except for COVID-19 associated deaths which are reported to either by the DPH or office of Connecticut's medical examiner.

Fairfield County has 15,314 people confirmed to have the virus and associated deaths at 1,242. Hartford County has the second most COVID-19 associated deaths with 1,203 people.

There have now been 229,769 people tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut.

