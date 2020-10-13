Live @ 4 p.m. | Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's response to COVID-19

Hospitalizations and cases continue to tick upward

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were additional 1,066 positive cases from Friday. That included over 270 positive cases out of 23,130 tests conducted between September 26 and October 8 that are newly reported as part of catch-up reporting.

The number of hospitalizations has increased by 21, now standing at 155.

Two additional deaths were reported Monday.

There is an increasing focus on New London County as Norwich sees an uptick in cases.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for New London on Thursday following a recent spike of cases in the area.

According to a release, the city reported 115 new COVID-19 cases between September 20 and October 3.

That spike raised the daily case rate to 30.5 per 100,000 population, which is one of the highest in the state, officials said.

Residents have been urged to:

stay home if not feeling well or exposed to positive cases

limit trips outside the home

avoid indoor gatherings outside of their households

“We are seeing increased levels of community transmission of COVID-19 in eastern Connecticut, and the amount of disease activity in New London is a real concern,” Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH said.

DPH also noted that they are working closely with the Ledge Light Health District, municipal officials and health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community.