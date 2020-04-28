Governor Lamont details a plan for contact tracing as a factor in reopening state

The Syndromic Surveillance team for the Connecticut Department of Public Health has been working closely with the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state unveiled a new program to "track and trace" cases of COVID-19 to prevent small clusters from becoming larger outbreaks on Tuesday.

Governor Ned Lamont said during his press briefing said contact tracing will be key in developing plans to reopen the state.

According to Kristen Soto, the Syndromic Surveillance Coordinator for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, her team has been working closely with the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board to make sure their strategies align.

Soto announced a new initiative called ContaCT, which was created in partnership with Microsoft. Soto said the Connecticut Department of Health, along with 64 local public health departments, would work together with Microsoft to implement this solution within the next month.

"Contact tracing is not something that is new. This is something we routinely for other diseases. We're looking to adapt this strategy for COVID in order to help stop the spread of infection in our communities," said Soto. "Without contact tracing, people might spread COVID-19 unknowingly. I think it's important to point out that although people can choose to stay home if they're sick, oftentimes people might spread a disease before they start to show symptoms or if they're asymptomatic."

Soto said contact tracing helps officials put control measures in place to stop exposures from COVID-19 from happening.

"When we identify a positive case, we will speak with them to determine their potential exposures, including who they've come into contact with both immediately before they became sick as well as when they started showing symptoms," Soto explained. "We then ask those contacts to remain at home, therefore interrupting the chain of transmission and stopping the spread of COVID further in the community."

According to Soto, local health departments, as well as the Connecticut Department of Health, will continue to receive information on all individuals in the state who test positive for COVID-19. Soto said this information is already being shared and is in a database.

"We will be integrating this data with our ContaCT tracing system in order to rapidly interview people who test positive for COVID," Soto said. According to Soto, this work will be done by public health professionals at the public health departments across the state.

"By leveraging this new technological system, ContaCT, we'll be able to rapidly share information across jurisdictions. So, if a person resides in one jurisdiction and has contacts in another, that information can be seamlessly shared," Soto said.

Soto added the Department of Public Health and local health departments can only do so much, and for contact tracing to work - officials need the public's help.

"If you test positive for COVID-19, you should know that somebody from a public health department…will be contacting you to talk about your illness. This contact might be occurring via text message, e-mailing, or over the phone," said Soto. "We're asking that if you are either a case or if you're identified as a contact - if you do receive communication from the Public Department of Health or one of our public health partners, it's important to work with us."

Soto said they're still in the early phases of implementation. After training and pilot testing, she expected the system to roll out statewide by the third week in May. She added there are nearly 300 individuals involved so far, but anticipates 400-500 more volunteers from academic institutions.

When asked by FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado about how Connecticut will work with bordering states on contact tracing, Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state's Epidemiologist and Director of Infectious Diseases for the CT Dept. of Public Health said they would be able to share electronic files that could be imported into each other's systems.

"That would contain information related to residents of those states. Obviously, if we learn about contacts in Massachusetts, we'll be sharing that information with the Massachusetts State Health Department, and that's the way it would work for Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey," Dr. Cartter said.

In addition to contact tracing, Governor Lamont said hospitalizations is another factor being watched closely. According to the latest numbers, hospitalizations dropped for the sixth day in a row with 1,732 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

"That's, of course, a trend line that we're following as regards to our plans for a gradual reopening," Governor Lamont said.