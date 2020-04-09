Special committee meets to discuss Gov. Lamont's COVID-19 emergency powers

The committee could overturn the governor's decision, but state Democrats say that's unlikely

HARTFORD, Conn — Both Democrats and Republicans as part of a special committee could overturn the governor’s extension of executive, emergency powers today

But state Democrats say that’s unlikely.

The extension, which would be in place until February 2021, means certain COVID-19 measures will remain until changed otherwise by the governor.

The orders have affected schools and businesses.

In the last couple of days, there have been protests attended by state residents and Republican lawmakers.

They’ve been calling for the governor not to extended his emergency powers.

The governor said Connecticut has kept low COVID-19 numbers with a positivity rate of less than 1 percent.

He says part of that is due to the emergency orders that have been put in place over the course of nearly six months.

Others say the executive orders have negatively impacted the economy and families and they want Connecticut to fully reopen.