Governor Lamont implements three executive orders to slow down the spread of coronavirus

Thursday's focus was to come up with ways to slow the spread of the virus through the three executive orders implemented by the governor.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held another news conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates on how the state is working to protect and compensate those people affected by Coronavirus.

During Tuesday's news conference, the governor said the focus was to speed up testing capacity. Since then, testing has increased to about 40 to 60 tests per day.

Thursday's focus was to come up with ways to slow the spread of the virus through the three executive orders implemented by the governor.

"70-percent of our population is expected to have this illness," said Dr. Matthew Cartter, State Epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health.

Dr. Cartter speculated there will be a continued spread to Litchfield and New Haven counties, a spread that may very well go into the summer or fall season.

By comparing it to the Norovirus, Dr. Cartter said everyone's best bet in not getting Coronavirus is by cleaning and disinfecting.

To reinforce prevention, the governor has mandated there will be no more group gatherings with more than 250 people.

"Those groups especially when they're standing close by, step away for a bit. We should be a few feet separated from each other," said Governor Ned Lamont.

Public places like the Department of Motor Vehicles have been notorious for large groups of people in one room but it will soon be a different scene.

The governor has extended renewals to 90 days just to avoid long lines.

"We're going to be rolling out additional services like that provided by the state so you don't feel the need to go in and congregate in areas where there may be a large groups," added Governor Lamont.

The biggest headline has been schools. The rule that schools must have 180 learning days in a year has been waived. This would allow superintendents to figure out what steps they want to take.

"State Dept. of Education does not close schools so that's a very important thing to point out. There are currently 19 districts that have either closed or are scheduled to close in the next day or two," said Commissioner Miguel Cardona with the Connecticut State Department of Education.

People have also expressed concerns about employers and what should be done if a worker were to become infected.

Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said an unemployment compensation initiative is being worked on.

He stressed it will be up to businesses to decide who can or cannot come to the office.

"We're working very hard with support from our federal delegation to line up some supports for people, for small businesses to help them get through this. This is not going to be here forever. This is going to come and go," said Geballe.

Geballe spoke to FOX61 one-on-one on the current status of the alternate collection sites.

The first site has been set up outside of Greenwich Hospital and it will look like a tent.

Patients will drive up, fill out paperwork and have their throats swabbed by a physician in a full suit of protective gear.

"These people are highly contagious and they don't need to go to the emergency room. 80-percent or 85-percent of people who get this are just going to recover at home, so we need to keep them away from the emergency room so that our resources and our doctors and nurses in there can focus on the patients who are critically ill," added Geballe.