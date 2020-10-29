Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, Rep. DeLauro to visit New Haven mental health center

Continuum of Care recieved over $671,000 through the Coronavirus Relief Fund

Governor Ned Lamont will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Representative Rosa DeLauro as they visit a mental health center this morning in New Haven.

They will tour Continuum of Care which had recently received over $671,000 through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund uses federal CARES Act money to ensure the continuation of its services during the pandemic.

Continuum of Care serves adults diagnosed with mental illness, post-traumatic stress disorder, or severe developmental and intellectual disabilities.