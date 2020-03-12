Governor Lamont outlines COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan

The first people in line to take the vaccine will be the healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and medical first responders.

CONNECTICUT, USA — During his Thursday press conference, Governor Ned Lamont discusses the COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan in the coming weeks.

Connecticut is expected to get its first deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine on December 14 and the modern vaccine on December 21. Lamont noted this timeline was subject to change.

On December 14, it is expected to receive 31,000 doses of the vaccine and then 94,000 doses by December 21. By early January, the state has projected 227,000 cumulative doses

The first people to receive the vaccine will be the healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and medical first responders. This phase will be called Phase 1a. It is then expected by mid-January to late May that Phase 1b will begin. The people in this group will be the critical workforce, other congregate settings, adults 65 years or older, and anyone deemed high risk under 65 years.

Phase 2 which is estimated in early June will be for people under 18-years-old and the remaining people over 18-years-old.

Connecticut saw one of its highest COVID-19 positivity rates on Thursday with a 7.13 percent. The state-administered 66,645 and 4,751 came back positive. Current hospitalizations dropped by 11 patients, the first time in months. There are now 1,191 people being treated for COVID-19.

There were 20 more COVID-19 related deaths reported bringing the state total to 5,111 people.