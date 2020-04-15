Governor Lamont says he will be considering an executive order on wearing masks in the next 48 hours

A new software improvement that will speed up unemployment claims was also announced.

Governor Ned Lamont announced 197 new deaths in Connecticut from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 868.

"That's a big number - 197. What the hell is going on? In terms of the deaths that are reported out of the hospitals that we know - that number is consistent with what we're used to. We did have a catch-up here with about 170 folks who sadly passed away. Often there's a catch up because we don't know they die at home, they don't die at a hospital, we don't know what exactly is related from the deaths," Governor Lamont said.

Governor Lamont also announced 766 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 14,755. Hospitalizations also increased by 129 for a total of 1,908. A total of 50,143 COVID-19 tests have now been performed.

Governor Lamont stressed the need to continue social distancing and for people to stay at home, but acknowledged it may be difficult.

"There are a lot of folks who are multigenerational living in really contained spaces and small apartments," Governor Lamont said. "They don't have a backyard and 'stay at home' is really tough. I've got to ask people to tough it out a little bit longer."

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Lamont announced he would be issuing an executive order on masks in the next 48 hours.

"I think it's also time for us to be really strict about the need to wear masks. Even masks that you make yourself, just a bandana, a scarf, a surgical mask," Governor Lamont said. "If you're walking around and you need a little bit of space, you're going up to a group of people, just put on a mask. If you're walking around in the park and there's a crowd - put on a mask. If they're crowded together, tell them they should keep their social distance but you be careful as well."

Governor Lamont said his administration would also be very clear with employers.

"If you're in a public space, a grocery store, retail - you've got to make sure your employees are wearing masks. Anybody coming into that particular facility, starting with grocery stores, have to wear a mask. I think this is the way we're going to get this virus behind us sooner," Governor Lamont said.

When asked for more clarity on this executive order, Governor Lamont replied, "Look, when you're walking down a street - use your judgment. If you get into a crowd, put on the mask. If you're in a store - wear a mask, that's the rule."

Also at Wednesday's briefing was Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby, who provided updates on unemployment claims and where things stand with the backlog.

"The backlog has recently been up to six weeks and we are taking active measures to reduce that backlog quickly," Westby said.

Westby explained not only did the department increase the number of claim takers, it also introduced a technical upgrade to expediate its process. The department has been operating on a 40-year-old computer system to process the claims.

"We do have a rather big backlog, so we've implemented a technical fix to our computer program, which will enable us to bypass the manual process of a lot of those claims," Westby said.

The DOL said it ran testing over the weekend and on Tuesday night. More tests were expected Wednesday night.

"Tonight, we're going to be running, as I understand it, about 60,000 of those unprocessed claims," Westby said. "I think that's going to put a very big dent into the group of claims that we haven't addressed yet. So, we're optimistic to bring down that more like 5-6 week wait down to one week as soon as we can."

Westby said if Wednesday night's tests run successfully, he's hopeful there will be major progress by the end of next week.

The DOL urged anyone who applied for unemployment benefits to monitor their e-mail for notification directing them to take action on the next steps. Officials add claimants who utilize direct deposit are likely to get their benefits faster.

Additional benefits were also announced by the Connecticut Insurance Commissioner, Andrew Mais.

One of those includes 'no-cost' life insurance for front line healthcare workers in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Connecticut Insurance Department expediated the approval of HealthBridge, a new product from MassMutual. It allows hospital workers to directly enroll for a no-premium payment 3-year life term insurance policy with a $25,000 benefit for issue ages 18-50. Workers between the ages of 51-60 will receive a 'no-cost' $10,000 benefit.