Governor Lamont sets special session date for July 21

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed a proclamation Friday evening, calling the Connecticut General Assembly to meet in a special session.
The session will be held on July 21, and will cover what Lamont says are urgent topics.
The first bill is regarding the use of absentee ballots come November. The second is the police accountability bill that the judiciary committee has been working on over the past month. Third bill is regarding telehealth and Gov. Lamont is looking to require insurance companies to continue covering costs for virtual health visits. Lastly, a bill that would cap the cost of insulin in Connecticut.
Lamont said he would be pushing for a special session during a press conference on July 14.