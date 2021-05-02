Gov. Lamont signs new executive order loosening limits on religious gatherings

The order eliminates a capsize of religious gathers and maintains the capacity limit to 50%.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed the 89th executive order Thursday, which covered a multitude of topics ranging from stimulus payments to voting eligibility.

Two notable provisions in the order are the relaxing of limits on religious gatherings and paid leave requirements for the staff of local and regional boards of education.

Gov. Lamont spoke in a press conference on Monday saying he would loosen the limits on religious gatherings. The order eliminates a capsize of religious gathers and maintains the capacity limit to 50%. Health guidelines like social distancing and face coverings are still required.

The paid leave requirements for teachers was requested by teachers and vetted by superintendents. This means local and regional boards of education will continue to provide two weeks of paid leave or the equivalent for part-time staffers for school district employees who miss work due to COVID.