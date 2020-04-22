Governor Lamont speaks on the second wave of federal funding to help Connecticut businesses

The Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Glendowlyn Thames was present to give further details.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont held his daily press briefing to update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 22, Connecticut has 22,469 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 1,972 people hospitalized and 1,544 people have died.

Fairfield and New Haven County seem to be "flattening out" number wise. Hartford County's numbers appear to be sloping upward.

Deputy Commissioner of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Glendowlyn Thame was present at the meeting, discussing how the state is working to protect Connecticut businesses dealing with the economic impacts due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he announced that plans are underway to ramp up COVID-19 testing across Connecticut. It's considered key as state officials consider how and when to safely reopen the state and avoid a second wave of the disease.

Gov. Lamont also announced a new partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics, which will allow the health network to boost its testing capacity from about 500 a day to 2,000.