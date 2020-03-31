Governor Lamont stands united with the state's healthcare system as the state waits for the next surge in COVID-19 cases

Governor Ned Lamont alongside officials from state’s major health care networks says the next step is increasing hospital capacity.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The governor standing with leaders from the state’s healthcare systems saying as a team the state is more prepared to act together as a unit than ever before.

Jennifer Jackson said, “Now that we are moving into this next phase where we are going to see increasing numbers of patients again what we expected, what we planned for this step that the governor is taking is an important one in an attempt to enhance the collaboration that we already enjoy.”

Governor Ned Lamont alongside officials from state’s major health care networks says the next step is increasing hospital capacity.

The next surge of positive COVID-19 cases are at the forefront of everyone’s mind as hospitals hurry to gather resources such as beds, masks, and ventilators.

The Army Corps of Engineers is even looking at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford and Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Governor Lamont said, “Right now we are looking for patients, we’re looking for beds... many hospitals so we can set up for intermediate care there is also a dorm space in the civic center there is hotel space so nurses and doctors will have a place they can stay and get something to eat rather than going home during the peak of this.”

Connecticut’s Coronavirus peak is forecast for the second week of April.

FEMA has delivered around 111,000 N-95 masks and 145,000 in surgical masks, but with the ever-increasing demand of personal protective equipment the governor says more is still needed, but there may be some delays.

“At the last moment, FEMA said you have more than a three day supply other places don’t, so we are going to re-route your supply someplace else and we said you have no idea how fast this is changing dynamically how fast this is coming from New York City and New Rochelle and we don’t know if it’s a 3-days supply or what.,” said Governor Lamont.

Less than an hour after Lamont’s briefing, President Trump said his administration will be rolling out over 1,000 ventilators nationwide, with 50 coming right here in Connecticut.

In the meantime – Governor Lamont says the state has done a good job of practicing social distancing.

Governor Lamont said, “By large we have been pretty impressed... the fact we had to go to a couple of barbershops maybe and remind them they are not on the essential list, we do have to go to the basketball courts on a warm day and remind folks that this is unsafe behavior for you and your friends and your family, you got to stop.”